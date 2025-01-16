Head to Head Contrast: Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Investview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49% Investview N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Investview”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 0.06 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -0.01 Investview N/A N/A N/A ($1.06) -0.02

Summary

Investview has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Investview beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Investview

(Get Free Report)

Investview, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency. It also provides education and software applications that are designed to assist in debt reduction, increased savings, budgeting, and proper tax management; offers crypto trading software, digital wallet, and online brokerage trading platform; and engages in crypto currency mining business. The company was formerly known as Global Investor Services, Inc. and changed its name to Investview, Inc. in March 2012. Investview, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.