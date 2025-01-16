Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 118.2% in December

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

