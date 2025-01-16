Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 118.2% in December

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HBGRF remained flat at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
