Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 16.3% – Still a Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.25. 635,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 621,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
