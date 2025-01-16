Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $123.24 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $134.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,253 shares of company stock worth $1,001,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.