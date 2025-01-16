Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 298,219 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 956,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio comprises about 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,422.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 44,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

