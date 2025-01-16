Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 197,722 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,722 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $1,778,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 65.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 121,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 84.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

