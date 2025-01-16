Heritage Family Offices LLP Acquires 501 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,678,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,124,000 after acquiring an additional 191,742 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after acquiring an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,878,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $224.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.52 and a one year high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.67 and its 200 day moving average is $221.02.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

