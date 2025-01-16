Heritage Family Offices LLP Boosts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 104.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State Street Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,106,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,256,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $246,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,428. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

