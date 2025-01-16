Heritage Family Offices LLP Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

