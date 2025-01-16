Heritage Family Offices LLP Buys 126 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.13.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Report on ESE

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.