Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $330,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MC opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.85 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

