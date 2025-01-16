Heritage Family Offices LLP Has $703,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Heritage Family Offices LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in ASML were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $955.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $726.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $645.45 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $702.22 and a 200-day moving average of $801.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

