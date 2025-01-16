Heritage Family Offices LLP Makes New $862,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,219,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $326.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $258.68 and a 52-week high of $336.18.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.