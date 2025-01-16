Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 64,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 804% from the average session volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Highest Performances Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highest Performances
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Highest Performances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highest Performances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.