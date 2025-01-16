IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $237.50 and last traded at $237.43. Approximately 29,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 140,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

IES Stock Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.32, for a total value of $2,053,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,831,822.12. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $715,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,001.78. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,029. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IES by 56.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IES by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

