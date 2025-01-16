IFS Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises approximately 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

