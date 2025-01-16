IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,797.56 ($22.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,843 ($22.56). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,829 ($22.39), with a volume of 446,528 shares trading hands.

IMI Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,798.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,797.83. The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMI

In other IMI news, insider Anne Thorburn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,740 ($21.30) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($106,487.15). Also, insider Jackie Callaway bought 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,750 ($21.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.50 ($18,356.79). Insiders have acquired 5,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,809 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

