Insider Buying: Volex plc (LON:VLX) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) insider John Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £27,200 ($33,292.53).

Volex Stock Performance

LON:VLX traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 278 ($3.40). 413,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,463. Volex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 261.50 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($4.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 291.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.