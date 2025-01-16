Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 214,285 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total transaction of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares in the company, valued at $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $28,259,905.80.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00.

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $132.16. 2,904,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

