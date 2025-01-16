Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO Sells 70,350 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Urban One Stock Performance

UONE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 33,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Urban One Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

