Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO Sells 70,350 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This represents a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Urban One Stock Performance
UONE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 33,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
