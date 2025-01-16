Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.75.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $132.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.12. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

