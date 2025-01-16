Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 24.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intevac by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.66. Intevac has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.51.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

