Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in December

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2025

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 176,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intevac

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 66,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 24.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intevac by 9.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.49. 902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.66. Intevac has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.51.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 13.55%.

About Intevac

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.