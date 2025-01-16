Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on December 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/19/2024.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $580.11 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.17 and a fifty-two week high of $584.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.50. The company has a market cap of $206.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

