Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BSJU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 30,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- About the Markup Calculator
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.