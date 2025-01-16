Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSJU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 30,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJU. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,368,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 262,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

