Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJUGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSJU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 30,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJU. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,368,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 262,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

