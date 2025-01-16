Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.43. 11,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 5,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.54.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF ( NASDAQ:KBWR Free Report ) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 1.01% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

