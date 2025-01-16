Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.