Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $458.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
