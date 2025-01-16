Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $79.84. Approximately 79,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 84,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

