iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,445,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 2,061,076 shares.The stock last traded at $115.62 and had previously closed at $115.37.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.3303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after buying an additional 447,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 539,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,676,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

