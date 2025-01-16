iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.30 and last traded at $56.31. 10,644,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,713,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,965,000.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

