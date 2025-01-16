iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Decreased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 157,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.