iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1131588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

