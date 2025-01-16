iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 372,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 126,050 shares.The stock last traded at $28.36 and had previously closed at $28.48.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

