iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 148962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

