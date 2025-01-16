iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 19,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.23 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.5157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

