iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 133,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 866.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,551,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,249,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

