iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 829,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 263,632 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $31.70.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $986.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 59,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

