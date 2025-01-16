iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 11.59% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

