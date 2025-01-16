iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $214.52, with a volume of 1275471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

