iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Cut by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,339 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $202,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.38 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

