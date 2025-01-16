iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $430,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.12 and a 12-month high of $138.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

