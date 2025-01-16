iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

