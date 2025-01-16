Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the December 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ISUZY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 48,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,891. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

