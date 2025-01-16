Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the December 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
Shares of ISUZY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 48,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,891. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Isuzu Motors
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.