Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITUB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 166,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 153,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 56.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,219,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 186,594 shares during the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.