Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.16 and last traded at $38.16. Approximately 33,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 565,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $741.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -90.26%.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,343 shares of company stock valued at $100,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

