Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,179 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8,685.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 436,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after buying an additional 302,601 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,491,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 143,416 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

JBBB stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

