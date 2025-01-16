Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 2,659,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,961,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 854.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 216,382 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,256,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 171,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

