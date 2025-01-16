JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.64 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 68.60 ($0.84). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 1,815,122 shares changing hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £455.79 million, a PE ratio of -3,445.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 86.59.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

