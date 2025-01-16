JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target to $74.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Albany International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Albany International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Albany International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,823.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at $597,657.62. This represents a 14.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph M. Gaug bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.24 per share, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,215.64. This represents a 17.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $245,813 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Albany International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Albany International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

