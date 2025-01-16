Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.70%.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.