Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,739 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,948,000 after acquiring an additional 297,674 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

